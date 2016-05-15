Cannabis Updates

Link to Los Angeles Cannabis Task Force Website

There will be two competing Cannabis measures on the March 2017 ballot (below). One is sponsored by the UCBA Trade Association, a group of Prop D compliant dispensaries. The other is sponsored by the City Council.

We will have ongoing public hearings related to Cannabis regulation throughout the City, and plan to have everything in place by July, 2017: Our next two scheduled public hearings/forums are on Tues. Nov. 29th @ 6pm in LA City Hall and Wed. Dec. 7th @ 6pm in Van Nuys City Hall (see flyer below)

Please also see the powerpoints below to get some context for the issues that will be discussed over the next several months.