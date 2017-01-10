Draft 2016 Power Integrated Resource Plan Comment Period EXTENDED

2016 Integrated Resource Plan Stakeholders:

Please be advised the comment period for the LADWP Draft 2016 Power Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) has been extended through January 10, 2017. The original end date did not allow sufficient time for stakeholder input and we acknowledge this error. Please accept our apologies.

As a reminder, the 2016 IRP report and public outreach portion of the report can be viewed or downloaded at www.ladwp.com/powerIRP. Please provide any comments to powerIRP@ladwp.com by January 10, 2017.