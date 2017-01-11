code for home page banner – native plants

-
Hot Topics
- Budget Advocates Jan. 25th Newsletter
- Top Ten Popular City Council Files
Save Water, Energy, Money and the Environment
- Board of Water and Power Commissioners Approves LADWP Bill of Rights
- MINIMUM WAGE CHANGES
- 2016 Year in Review on the LA Waterfront
-
- Draft 2016 Power Integrated Resource Plan Comment Period EXTENDED
- PORT OF LOS ANGELES SECURES $5.8 MILLION CALIFORNIA CLEAN ENERGY GRANT
- Metro Bike Share Comes to the Port of LA
- Cannabis Updates
- Point Vicente Chapter NSDAR to Honor Vietnam Veterans at USS Iowa Battleship’s 1st Annual Veterans Music Festival
- Wesson Letter on Marijuana Regulatory Framework
- Read USC Professor Cooper’s published papers on Neighborhood Councils in Los Angeles
- LA City Council Approves the Creation of a Petroleum and Natural Gas Administration and Safety Office
NEW ORDINANCE IS AN IMPORTANT STEP FORWARD FOR NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCILS. Read more
_______________
LOS ANGELES BOARD OF HARBOR COMMISSIONERS APPROVES 50-YEAR LEASE FOR NEW SAN PEDRO PUBLIC MARKET. Read more here.
- Gaffey St. Exit Park
- The plans for the “Exit Park” can be reviewed here. Groundbreaking is scheduled to take place within the next couple of months and project due for completion by the end of the year.
LAFD South Bureau Newsletter
- DWP’s plans to invest more in LA’s electric infrastructure
- Traffic Ticket Amnesty
- LADWP wants your input on it’s Water and Power Rate Request
Angel’s Gate: Sum, Sum, Summer Time Newsletter
Floodplain Management Plan 2015 Update
Mayor Garcetti meets with the Neighborhood Council Presidents of Council District 15.
City Attorney Wins Injunction Against Medical Marijuana Farmer Market
Stakeholder Marc Landine poses in front of the World’s Largest Rubber Duck at the new San Pedro Downtown Harbor in celebration of the Tall Ships Festival.
- ACE seeking artists to design and paint selected power/utility boxes in downtown San Pedro.
- Upcoming Sewer Construction at 5 Points!
-
- Learn more about the Proposed LA River Revitalization
Press Releases from the Mayor’s Office
Youth Build Charter School. Pathways to Success Program
Now Accepting Applications for Ages 16-24 (no longer in school). More details here.
- FREE TREES!!!!
Committees
-
-
-