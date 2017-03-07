Coast Guard, Federal, State and Local Agencies to Conduct Port Partner Exercise in Port of LA-LB on Tues, March 7th.

The Coast Guard, along with members of the FBI, Los Angeles Port Police, Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles Fire Department, Long Beach Police Department and Long Beach Fire Department are scheduled to conduct a full-scale emergency response exercise in the Port of Los Angeles-Long Beach from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017. The exercise is designed to enhance federal, state and local response coordination if there was a threat to the port. The exercise will be held in the vicinity of the Vincent Thomas Bridge and will include several assets from multiple response agencies. Boaters and the public may notice increased law enforcement activity within the port, including helicopters in the sky, vehicles, vessels, sirens, blue lights, blank fire and flash bangs in the area.

These exercises are conducted annually and the exercise activities will be limited to specific areas and should not impact commercial vessel traffic. However, the Catalina Express Parking lot will be off-limits during this exercise so there will be no access to Catalina Express, their restaurants, the Cruise Ship Promenade including the Bocce Ball Courts from 9am to 2pm on Tuesday, March 7th. Please see the Press Release listed below for further information and I would appreciate your assistance in helping to publicize this information.

News Release March 6, 2017

U.S. Coast Guard 11th District PA Detachment LA/LB

Contact: Coast Guard PA Detachment LA/LB

Office: (310) 521-4260

After Hours: (310) 781-0619

Coast Guard, federal, state and local agencies to conduct port partner exercise in Port of LA-LB

LOS ANGELES — The Coast Guard, along with members of the FBI, Los Angeles Port Police, Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles Fire Department, Long Beach Police Department and Long Beach Fire Department are scheduled to conduct a full-scale emergency response exercise in the Port of Los Angeles-Long Beach from 9 a.m., to 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

The exercise is designed to enhance federal, state and local response coordination if there was a threat to the port. The exercise will be held in the vicinity of the Vincent Thomas Bridge and will include several assets from multiple response agencies.

Boaters and the public may notice increased law enforcement activity within the port, including helicopters in the sky, vehicles, vessels, sirens, blue lights, blank fire and flash bangs in the area.

Exercise activities will be limited to specific areas and should not impact commercial vessel traffic.

The homeland security exercise is based on the Area Maritime Security Training and Exercise Program. The AMSTEP is focused on building relationships within the federal maritime security domain to write, review and update the area maritime security plan, in addition to supporting other transportation entities that rely upon secure ports. As the federal maritime security coordinator, the Coast Guard has the lead in coordinating such exercises. The primary focus of the exercise is to practice, evaluate, and make recommendations for enhancing response efforts within the port.

The Captain of the Port has issued a temporary safety zone in the vicinity of the Vincent Thomas Bridge, in the Los Angeles Main Channel from 9 a.m., to 3 p.m., March 7, 2017. No vessel or person is permitted to operate in the temporary safety zone unless authorized by the Captain of the Port or her designated representative. For more information or to request authorization, please contact the Los Angeles-Long Beach command duty officer via VHF radio or at 310-521-3801.

For additional information, please contact:

Coast Guard Los Angeles Public Affairs: Petty Officer 1 st Class Sondra-Kay Kneen Sondra-Kay.D.Kneen@uscg.mil or (310) 521-4267 or (310) 781-0619.

Class Sondra-Kay Kneen Sondra-Kay.D.Kneen@uscg.mil or (310) 521-4267 or (310) 781-0619. Los Angeles Port Police: Phillip Sanfield at psanfield@portla.org or (310) 732-3568.

Los Angeles Police Department: Chris Ramirez at (213) 486-5910.

-USCG-