Dept. of City Planning 2016 Annual Report
Highlights the major accomplishments from last year and provides an overview of the Department and how it has adopted a more community-driven approach to planning.
Highlights the major accomplishments from last year and provides an overview of the Department and how it has adopted a more community-driven approach to planning.
NEW ORDINANCE IS AN IMPORTANT STEP FORWARD FOR NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCILS. Read more
_______________
LOS ANGELES BOARD OF HARBOR COMMISSIONERS APPROVES 50-YEAR LEASE FOR NEW SAN PEDRO PUBLIC MARKET. Read more here.
LAFD South Bureau Newsletter
Floodplain Management Plan 2015 Update
Mayor Garcetti meets with the Neighborhood Council Presidents of Council District 15.
City Attorney Wins Injunction Against Medical Marijuana Farmer Market
Stakeholder Marc Landine poses in front of the World’s Largest Rubber Duck at the new San Pedro Downtown Harbor in celebration of the Tall Ships Festival.
Press Releases from the Mayor’s Office
Youth Build Charter School. Pathways to Success Program
Now Accepting Applications for Ages 16-24 (no longer in school). More details here.
© 2013-2017 Central San Pedro Neighborhood Council. All rights reserved.Editor Login