Latinas Public Service Academy. Free Public Policy program for 11th & 12th grade Latinas

This is the Latinas Public Service Academy and it is for 11th and 12th grade Latinas who are interested in learning more about Policy and how it works in the real world. This is a free program, though there are certain outreach areas such as South LA, Boyle Heights/East LA, Pico-Union/Westlake, Northeast San Fernando Valley, LAUSD regular public schools and charter schools. Please see below for more information.

The location of the Academy is:

Mercado La Paloma Community Room

3655 South Grand Ave., LA, CA 90007

2017 Latinas Program Application

Click here to open application. Please do NOT post it on social media. They have target areas (per below) and the best strategy is to recruit directly from those areas versus casting a wide net on social media where we get applications from all over the country.

Eligibility requirements

Enrolled in 11th or 12th grade this year

Preference is given to students who are low-income and reside in the communities of: South LA, Boyle Heights/East LA, Pico-Union/Westlake, Northeast San Fernando Valley, LAUSD regular public schools and charter schools.

At least one parent is of Latino/Hispanic heritage

At least a 2.0 GPA. (Exceptions can be made for promising candidates)

Submit a complete application via email, per the instructions, by March 24, 2017 at 11:59 pm PST

Please consider the following mandatory program dates when applying

Saturday, April 8 , 9-6 p.m. Workshop

, 9-6 p.m. Workshop Tuesday, April 18 , 9-4 p.m. Field Trip (permission form will be provided)

, 9-4 p.m. Field Trip (permission form will be provided) Saturday, April 22, 9-6 p.m. Workshop

Participants can expect a comprehensive experience that will include the following

Government and public policy training

Fundraising experience

Career and skill training sessions

Special visits to different municipal government chambers to see public officials in action

Lifelong friends!

Application Requirements