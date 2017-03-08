Concerned about emergencies and disasters? The City of Los Angeles wants to hear from you!

The City of Los Angeles is updating its Local Hazard Mitigation Plan (LHMP) to prepare for disasters and needs public input. The LHMP is a plan to implement actions to reduce injuries and losses from disasters and ensure that the critical services and facilities of the City will continue to function after a disaster. Los Angeles has about 284 sunny days per year, but we do face the potential for earthquakes, floods, fires, hazardous materials incidents, power outages, infrastructure failure, transportation accidents, or even terrorism.

Angelenos know LA better than anyone else, so we want to hear from you. We’ve developed a survey for residents, business owners, and City employees to share what concerns them the most about potential disasters. Take this opportunity to let us know what concerns you before, during, or after a disaster!

Take the survey at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CityofLos…

Find more information about the City’s hazard mitigation planning effort and dates and locations for public meetings at: Emergency Management Department Website