Third Saturday ArtWalk Experiment to Launch Saturday, July 15th

Saturday, July 15th, August 19th and September 16th

San Pedro, CA – The San Pedro Historic Waterfront Business Development District in collaboration with the San Pedro Waterfront Arts District is excited to announce an experimental Third Saturday ArtWalk. The dates will be Saturday, July 15th, August 19th & September 16th 2017, from 2:00-6:00pm.

The PBID and the Arts District invite the public to explore the galleries and artist lofts, dine in our unique eateries and stay for a show or listen to music at local bars and restaurants.

The Third Saturday ArtWalk activities will include:

· Over 30 artists and galleries

· Free PBID Trolleys

· Alex Smith Jazz Trio in front of Sirens

· Free Guided ArtWalk Tours at 2:30 and 4:30pm, leaving from Sirens – 357 West 7th

The PBID and the Arts District want to add a weekend ArtWalk in order to give out of area arts patrons a chance to visit our artists and galleries. This effort is in addition to the 20 year old First Thursday ArtWalk, which is still going strong.

“We wanted to see if we added a Third Saturday ArtWalk, arts patrons and cultural tourists would visit all we have to offer in San Pedro. In addition to the galleries and artist studios, San Pedro offers an opportunity to see the USS Iowa, the LA Maritime Museum , the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium and the historic 1874 Pt. Fermin Lighthouse”, says Arts District Director, Linda Grimes.

The free guided ArtWalk tours will be offered at 2:30 and 4:30pm, leaving from Sirens Java and Tea, 357 West 7th Street. The Alex Smith Jazz Trio will be performing in front of Sirens on July 15th and the free PBID Trolleys will be running throughout the historic downtown core of San Pedro.

For more information and an ArtWalk Guide please contact:

Joe Pielago jpielago@sanpedrobid.com, (310) 832-2183,

Linda Grimes, llgrimes@ix.netcom.com