Free Home Delivery of Mulch to City of LA residents

DETAILS HERE



As you may know, LA Sanitation collects green waste from residents around the City. We filter and then process this green waste to create mulch, and we offer the mulch free to City residents. In addition to our 11 self-serve mulch locations around Los Angeles, we are now offering free delivery of either 2.5 or 5 yards of mulch. Restrictions do apply, and you must be home to accept delivery. A flyer is attached. You can sign up for the delivery online at http://bit.ly/LAmulch or call our 24-hour Customer Care Center at 1-800-773-2489. To protect your privacy, we respectfully request that you not share your address on Nextdoor. The fastest way to request delivery is to register on our website. The green yard trimmings that LASAN collects go through a thorough cleaning, screening and grinding process and then is spread into piles. The piles are heated up to 120-140 degrees and frequently aerated by turning for 20 days. High temperatures, thorough turning, and composting all help to give microbes their best shot at pesticides to break them down into harmless chemicals during the composting process but there is no guarantee that all be eliminated. We lab analyze a sample once every 2 months and post the results on our website (link above). Mulch is not delivered until it is tested and has passed the US Composting Council Seal of Testing Assurance. What will you do with your mulch?