Project Overview The City of Los Angeles Economic and Workforce Development Department (EWDD) has been tasked by the Mayor and City Council with developing a Citywide Economic Development Strategy and

Five-year Implementation Plan. This Strategy will serve as a guiding document to drive economic development in the City of Los Angeles. The Strategy will likely address a range of initiatives included, but not limited to: Specific actions and programs that the City can take to help drive the local economy forward; Initiatives that support expanded economic opportunity for the City’s residents; Key City investmentsrequired to accomplish these and other objectives; and Partnerships and collaboration to achieve desired outcomes. The Strategy is being prepared by a team led by HR&A Advisors, Inc., under a contract with the City. Please Participate in our Online Survey Why You?

EWDD and HR&A would like to hear from individuals and organizations across the City who are actively working to strengthen the Los Angeles economy in general, or in neighborhoods struggling with historic or structural under-investment. You, or your organization, have been identified as a stakeholder performing this work, and we are requesting your participation in an online survey that is critical to ensuring that the Strategy represents a robust and equitable Los Angeles economy in the years ahead. What Do We Need? Your feedback will help us identify the importance of various business, workforce, and community issues, as well as actions that the City’s economic development strategy should prioritize. Please complete our brief online survey through the link below. We look forward to hearing from you! Your input will help us to refine and finalize the strategy. Please contact LAEDS@ArellanoAssociates.com with any comments about this online survey.