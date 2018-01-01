Proposed Bylaws Amendment Information
The following procedure will be followed:
- The proposed amendment will be placed on the agenda for public discussion at the next regular or special meeting of the Council and shall be voted upon at the next meeting following such discussion.
- A recommendation for amendment of these Bylaws must be made by a two-thirds (2/3) vote of the Governing Board.
- Within thirty (30) days after a vote recommending amendment to the Bylaws, a copy of the existing and revised Bylaws shall be submitted to the Department for review and approval.
- No amendment shall be final and/or implemented until approved by the Department.
