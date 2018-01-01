Recap of NC Homelessness Alliance Meeting

Note: Neighborhood Councils from throughout the city come together regularly, sometimes by region, sometimes by issue, sometimes citywide, and always with a louder representative voice. Neighborhood Councils have significant opportunities to work with regional and citywide organizations in addressing issues, taking positions, and engaging their communities and City Hall.

On Tuesday, January 30th, the Neighborhood Councils Homelessness Alliance had their first meeting of the year. The agenda was packed with many great presenters, and the Homelessness Liaisions provided input and feedback on how they are tackling homeless issue. We started off on a sad note and learned that the Mayor’s Homelessness Policy Director, Alisa Orduna, is leaving and will become the Homelessness Policy Director in the City of Santa Monica. Alisa was instrumental in getting the Alliance started and has brought us many great speakers and resources.