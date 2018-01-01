San Pedro Public Market Update



Click on image to open message.

Hearing for the Community Development Commission’s resident survey on public housing needs in the city and county of LA.



Art Walk March 2, 2017



NEW ORDINANCE IS AN IMPORTANT STEP FORWARD FOR NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCILS. Read more

_______________ LOS ANGELES BOARD OF HARBOR COMMISSIONERS APPROVES 50-YEAR LEASE FOR NEW SAN PEDRO PUBLIC MARKET. Read more here.

Next Tour Dec. 3, 2015

Drought and Water News



Floodplain Management Plan 2015 Update

Mayor Garcetti meets with the Neighborhood Council Presidents of Council District 15.



City Attorney Wins Injunction Against Medical Marijuana Farmer Market

Stakeholder Marc Landine poses in front of the World’s Largest Rubber Duck at the new San Pedro Downtown Harbor in celebration of the Tall Ships Festival.

GRANT OPPORTUNITY



READY LA: Earthquakes and Neighborhood Planning



LELAND PARK GROUND BREAKING!

