Homelessness Committee Survey

At our August 14, 2018 Central San Pedro Neighborhood Council Board and Stakeholder meeting, a representative from the council office will speak about the council member’s homeless policies in San Pedro and Council District 15.

We are collecting questions from the public about the homeless issues within our neighborhood. We value your input. Your questions and suggestions will be delivered to the council office for the representative to address.

In addition to delivering your questions to the council office, we will be collecting any homeless related questions you may have for the Mayor’s Office, LAPD, Port of LA and the Bureau of Sanitation.

We will be closing this survey on July 20th to give the relevant parties time to address all the questions that will be submitted. Please take a few minutes to fill out the survey and be sure to share it with your friends. Click on the survey link below: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/T36DKLX

If you picked up a paper copy of our survey at the last meeting, you can turn it in on Saturday, July 21, 2018 from 6pm to 7pm at Siren’s Coffee House, 356 W. 7th Street, San Pedro, CA. Link to Paper Copy of Survey here.