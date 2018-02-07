Draft Initial Study /Mitigated Negative Declaration for Terminal Island Railyard Enhancement Project to be release August 31.

A Draft Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration (IS/MND) for the Terminal Island Railyard Enhancement Project will be released on August 31, 2018, for a 21-day public review and comment period and can be found later tonight at www.portoflosangeles.org. The Draft IS/MND evaluates potential environmental impacts associated with shifting cargo movement modes at Pier 400 to maximize on-dock rail use rather than the use of on-road trucks. The project will increase the on-dock railyard capacity by up to 525,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) thereby reducing emissions and vehicle miles traveled while increasing operational efficiency.

The Draft IS/MND received approval from the State Office of Planning and Research for a 21-day shortened public review and comment period. The shortened review period was deemed necessary because there are significant grant funds associated with the project and full CEQA clearance must be received prior to November 2018 in order to secure the funding.

Please do not hesitate to contact me if you have any questions or would like any additional information. Thank you so much.

Sincerely,

Augie Bezmalinovich

Community Affairs Advocate

Port of Los Angeles

310-732-3503