Special Board Training/Special Board and Stakeholder Meeting

Special Board Training/Special Board and Stakeholder Meeting

Saturday, October 6, 2018, 9:00am-3:00pm

Crowne Plaza Hotel

601 Palos Verde Street, San Pedro CA 90731

AGENDA

Breakfast Call to Order Roll Call Adoption of Agenda Welcome and Introductions

-Ground Rules

-Icebreaker

-Recap of last meeting

Adriana Cabrera Department of Neighborhood Empowerment Representative

-Community Improvement Projects

-Community Impact Statements

-Strength-Based Thinking

-Diversity Awareness

Los Angeles City Clerk Representative

-Neighborhood Purpose Grant

CeSPNC Administrative Procedures– Alexander Hall

– Committee Assignments & Goals (Making sure every board member is on a committee and they are all filled out. Also setting end of year goals for each committee. Each committee should set a regular meeting date/time/location)

– Liaison Assignments (Neighborhood Watch/CPAB. School, PBID, Small Business/Chamber of Commerce, Senior liaison, Parks & Rec, Rancho San Pedro, Arts, Government Affairs, Non- Profit and Alternate Signer) (Action Item)

-Training on Google Drive and Google Calendar

– Board Project Assignments (Cleaning out the office, completing Google Drive, completing Google Calendar)

Break/Lunch 12:00-1:00

Mock meeting to establish protocols and procedures and procedural language under Robert’s Rules of Order CeSPNC Reflections and Future Planning

-Catching Up (updates on Committee Projects—Give Day, Adopt-a-Block, etc) (Possible Action Item)

-Goal setting for future CeSPNC projects (Possible Action Item)

Discussion and possible approval of new Vision Statement, Organizational Goals and Strategies (Action Item) Discussion and possible approval to purchase wireless simultaneous interpretation and translation equipment. (Action Item) Public Comment on Non-Agenda items Adjourn

As a covered entity under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the City of Los Angeles does not discriminate on the basis of disability and upon request, will provide reasonable accommodation to ensure equal access to its programs, services, and activities. Sign language interpreters, listening devices, or other auxiliary aids and/or services may be provided upon request, Please make your request at least 3 business days (72 hours) prior to the meeting you wish to attend by contacting us at (310) 918-8650.

In compliance with government code section 54957.5, non-exempt writings that are distributed to all or a majority of the Board members in advance of a meeting may be viewed at our website by clicking on the following link: www.centralsanpedro.org , at a location given in the item number of the agenda or at the scheduled meeting. In addition if you would like a copy of any record related to an item on the Agenda, please contact the Central San Pedro Neighborhood Council at 310-918-8650.

PUBLIC POSTING OF AGENDAS– Central San Pedro Neighborhood Council agendas are posted for public review as follows:

San Pedro Public Library, 931 S. Gaffey Street • Random Lengths News, 1300 S. Pacific Avenue • www.centralsanpedro.org

You can also receive our agendas via email by subscribing to L.A. City’s Early Notification System at: http://www.lacity.org/government/Subscriptions/NeighborhoodCouncils/index.htm

RECONSIDERATION AND GRIEVANCE PROCESS: For information on the Central San Pedro Neighborhood Council’s process for board action reconsideration, stakeholder grievance policy, or any other procedural matters related to this Council, please consult the CeSPNC Bylaws. The Bylaws are available at our Board meetings and our website http:// http://sanpedrocity.org/bylaws-committee/

SERVICIOS DE TRADUCCION Si requiere servicios de traducción, favor de avisar al Concejo Vecinal 3 días de trabajo (72 horas) antes del evento. Por favor contacte a the Secretary, al 310-918-8650 o por correo electrónico info@centralsanpedro.org para avisar al Concejo Vecinal.Special Board Training October 6, 2018