Ports Seek Comment on Clean Truck Assessment

SAN PEDRO, Calif. – December 18, 2018 – The public is invited to comment on a draft feasibility assessment of clean truck technology needed to help the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach reach the ambitious goals of the Clean Air Action Plan (CAAP). The draft assessment was released today.

The draft assessment — the first under the 2017 CAAP Update — examines the current state of technology, operational characteristics, economic considerations, infrastructure availability and commercial readiness relating to cleaner drayage trucks. Comments will be accepted through Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.

The updated CAAP established goals of zero-emissions trucks by 2035 and zero-emissions terminal equipment by 2030. As part of this strategy, the ports committed to developing feasibility assessments every three years for drayage trucks and terminal equipment to determine a path toward meeting those goals. A draft terminal equipment assessment is expected to be released in early 2019.

Comments on the drayage truck assessment may be emailed to caap@cleanairactionplan.org

The 2017 CAAP Update contains a comprehensive strategy for accelerating progress toward a zero-emissions future while protecting and strengthening the Ports’ competitive position in the global economy. Since 2005, port-related air pollution emissions in San Pedro Bay have dropped 87 percent for diesel particulate matter, 58 percent for nitrogen oxides and 97 percent for sulfur oxides. Targets for reducing greenhouse gases (GHGs) from port-related sources were introduced as part of the 2017 CAAP. The document calls for the ports to reduce GHGs to 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030 and 80 percent below 1990 levels by 2050. The CAAP was originally approved in 2006.

The Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach are the two largest ports in the nation, first and second respectively, and combined are the ninth-largest port complex in the world. The two ports handle nearly 40 percent of the nation’s total containerized import traffic and 25 percent of its total exports. Trade that flows through the San Pedro Bay port complex generates more than 3 million jobs nationwide.