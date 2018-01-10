Proposed SP Courthouse Development

The proposed mixed-use project includes market-rate and affordable housing, joint use open-space, and street-level retail space, including space intended for a grocery store.

Supervisor Hahn Announces Winning Bid for San Pedro Courthouse Redevelopment Project

San Pedro, Calif.– Today, Supervisor Janice Hahn announced the winning proposal for the redevelopment of the site of the shuttered courthouse in downtown San Pedro. The proposal, by Genton Cockrum Partners, is for a mixed-use development that includes market-rate and affordable housing, joint-use open space, and street-level retail space, including a location intended for a grocery store.

“This project is a good fit for downtown San Pedro,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. “Not only will it mean new apartments, retail space, and a much-needed new grocery store in the heart of downtown, it lives up to our values and is both union funded and union built.”

In July 2018, LA County reissued a request for proposals (RFP) for the redevelopment of the 1.8 acre County-owned site. The County received six proposals and an evaluation committee comprised of staff from LA County’s Department of Public Works and CEO’s office selected the proposal by Genton Cockrum Partners for the property.

Genton Cockrum Partners has extensive experience in developing these types of properties in partnership with unions looking to make investments with pension funds. American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations Housing Investment Trust (AFL-CIO HIT) funding is proposed for this project.

“We look forward to working with Genton Cockrum Partners and the County of Los Angeles, and appreciate their commitment to building mixed-income housing, and building it with 100 percent union labor,” said Ted Chandler, Chief Operating Officer of the AFL-CIO HIT. The AFL-CIO HIT is a $5.8 billion mutual fund that has financed more than 110,000 units of union-built housing across the country.

The Board of Supervisors will vote next week on whether to authorize the County to enter into a six-month Exclusive Negotiation Agreement (ENA) with Genton Cockrum Partners in which everything from community outreach and preliminary design to building use will be negotiated. The County is requiring that the project be built using a Project Labor Agreement (PLA) details of which will also be negotiated during the ENA.